City Islamabad App Useful During Covid-19 Pandemic, Says Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:34 PM

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat has urged the citizens to use newly launched `City Islamabad App' during the Covid-19 pandemic as it was providing multiple online services for the convenience of the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat has urged the citizens to use newly launched `City Islamabad App' during the Covid-19 pandemic as it was providing multiple online services for the convenience of the citizens.

He said that the app has become more useful during the Covid-19 pandemic, as people were restricted to their homes.

An awareness campaign would be launched soon about the benefits of this app, as it has ended the inconvenience of having to wait in long queues and making numerous trips to government offices.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched this app on March 26 to provide basic government services to residents of Islamabad. Residents of Islamabad can download this app after providing their CNIC details as proof of residence in the city.

Deputy commissioner told media persons that Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration had also launched an app called "Drust Daam" (right price) to provide food items and vegetables to resident of Islamabad at their doorsteps on market rates.

City Islamabad App is providing 43 online services that include e-policing, emergency assistance, and services relating to computerized national identity cards, domicile certificates, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments and birth/death certificates.

In addition to this, smartphone (Android) users can also book appointments with government officers via the app and it also includes a city guide to help users navigate the city.

The deputy commissioner said that the version of this app would also be available soon for iPhone users soon.

Hamza Shafqaat asked the residents of Islamabad to register themselves with this app and use it to save their time and energy especially during these days when limited staff is working in offices amid Covid-19 threat.

