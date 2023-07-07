Open Menu

City Local Council Mardan Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Mardan City Local Council on Friday termed the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden as an act that disturbed the sentiments of Muslim Ummah saying that the feelings and emotions of Muslims have been badly affected by this incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Mardan City Local Council on Friday termed the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden as an act that disturbed the sentiments of Muslim Ummah saying that the feelings and emotions of Muslims have been badly affected by this incident.

The meeting held in City Council Hall was chaired by Presiding Officer Karamatullah. City Mayor Himayatullah Mayar, Tehsil Chairman Garhi Kapura, Bakhtawar Khan, Qari Junaid Afridi, Fayyaz Khan, Rahim Shah, Alamgir Advocate and minority members Zubair Yaqub and Ashok Kapur also addressed the meeting.

Presenting a condemnation resolution, Himayatullah Mayar said that the meeting demands action from all international organizations and especially the Organization of Islamic Conference against perpetrators of the heinous act.

He demanded of the government to adopt a clear and strict stance in this regard at OIC and other international forums to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

The members strongly condemned the incident and demanded that Swedish Ambassador be expelled and all relations with Sweden should be severed forthwith.

Later, members of the City Council, holding copies of the Holy Quran in their hands marched towards Commissioner Office Mardan in a procession and handed over a copy of the condemnation resolution to Commissioner Mardan Division.

