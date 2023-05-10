City main roads open for vehicular traffic: CTP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :All main city roads are open for vehicular traffic, said a City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

He informed that the traffic situation was normal on all main city roads at 11.45 am as CTP had finalized arrangements utilizing all available resources to regulate traffic.

All Traffic Police officers were in the field and supervising all the arrangements, he informed.

Additional traffic wardens had been deployed at all important points to control traffic, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan.

All the officials were performing their duties efficiently and committed to regulating traffic, he added.

Special arrangements had been made for alternative routes in case of traffic diversion, Taimoor Khan said.

Information about traffic load and the latest traffic situation was being provided to the citizens on FM 88.6 and official social media pages, CTO added.

The spokesman said that the citizens were advised to travel with 20 to 25 minutes extra time to reach at their destination to avoid any problem.