City mayor approves 26 building plans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali chairing a meeting here on Wednesday approved 23 residential and three commercial building plans and directed strict implementation of approved layouts.

The meeting was attended by Director Capital Metropolitan, Arshad Ali, Director Administration, Muhammad Awais, Deputy Director Engineering, Ishraq Ahmad and concerned officials.

Addressing the meeting, Mayor Peshawar directed strict implementation of approved designs saying it must be ensured that construction work is done according to approved designs.

He also directed building inspectors to monitor their areas and take steps against blockades of road and street due to construction.