City Mayor Assures Steps To Provide Needed Facilities In Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that no compromise would be made on quality of education and steps would be taken to improve conditions of public sector schools.
He was chairing a meeting that was convened to discuss quality of education and existing facilities in schools governed by city administration. The meeting was attended by administration of schools and concerned local government representatives and education department.
Addressing the meeting, city mayor said that efforts would be made to improve education quality and ensure provision of needed facilities in educational institutions.
The meeting was also informed by local government representatives about problems of schools situated in their areas. They were assured that steps would be taken to address issues of schools including sanitation problems and dilapidated conditions of buildings.
On the occasion, city mayor said that conditions of schools would be improved with the cooperation of donors. He also assured efforts to improve quality of education and provision of all basic amenities in educational institutions.
