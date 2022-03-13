City Mayor Bannu, 5 Tehsil chairmen administered oath

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A simple and impressive swearing in ceremony of the City Mayor of Tehsil Bannu and Chairmen of 5 other Tehsils of Bannu District was held in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bannu and Returning Officer Shabir Khan administered oath of their offices to the City Mayor and Chairmen of Tehsil Councils of the district.

District Election Commissioner Bannu Habib-ur-Rehman was also present on the occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabbir Khan congratulated the newly elected City Mayor and Chairmen and expressed the hope that they would use all their abilities for the welfare of the people.

Similarly, swearing in ceremonies of Chairmen, male and female, Minority, Youth and Kissan Councilors of other neighborhood and Village Councils of Bannu District were held in their respective tehsils in which the concerned Returning Officers / Assistant Commissioners administered oath to the newly elected representatives.