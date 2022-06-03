City Mayor condemns KP LGs (Amendment) Bill

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has condemned the passage of KP Local Governments (Amendment) Bill, 2022 from the provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has condemned the passage of KP Local Governments (Amendment) Bill, 2022 from the provincial assembly.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that a meeting of all elected mayors and Tehsil Chairmen of the province would be convened next week to condemn the decision of the provincial government and also evolve mode of action of protest to adopt either the jirga system or move judiciary.

He said"They will raise their voice for the rights of both the general public and representatives of the local government." Mayor Peshawar said"Only one year of the provincial government is remaining, but it is still not ready to accept the due rights of the representatives of the local governments." He asked the government to avoid taking vengeance from public representatives.

He said"The purpose of the local government system is the provision of civic facilities to the people and called for waging a collective struggle to accomplish that goal." He further urged the provincial government to respect public opinion and accept the representatives of the local governments and devolve powers to gross-route level.

Haji Zubair Ali said that for the last five days a protest camp was staged in front of the provincial assembly and public representatives of the local governments' from Bannu, Kohat, D.I. Khan. Lakki Marwat, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and other cities attended the camp.

The protesting elected public representatives have condemned the passage of the amendment bill and demanded the devolution of powers to gross-root level, he informed.

He said that the provincial government itself had conducted local bodies' polls and the Capital Metropolitan had been established in Peshawar, whose purpose was the provision of municipal services to the people and devolution of powers. But, people gave their verdict against the government and voted for the candidates of opposition parties that has prompted the provincial government for passage of the Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to deprive people of their rights.

He urged the provincial government to accept the local government representatives and serve the people above politics and withdraw the amendment bill.