UrduPoint.com

City Mayor Condemns KP LGs (Amendment) Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 09:20 PM

City Mayor condemns KP LGs (Amendment) Bill

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has condemned the passage of KP Local Governments (Amendment) Bill, 2022 from the provincial assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has condemned the passage of KP Local Governments (Amendment) Bill, 2022 from the provincial assembly.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that a meeting of all elected mayors and Tehsil Chairmen of the province would be convened next week to condemn the decision of the provincial government and also evolve mode of action of protest to adopt either the jirga system or move judiciary.

He said"They will raise their voice for the rights of both the general public and representatives of the local government." Mayor Peshawar said"Only one year of the provincial government is remaining, but it is still not ready to accept the due rights of the representatives of the local governments." He asked the government to avoid taking vengeance from public representatives.

He said"The purpose of the local government system is the provision of civic facilities to the people and called for waging a collective struggle to accomplish that goal." He further urged the provincial government to respect public opinion and accept the representatives of the local governments and devolve powers to gross-route level.

Haji Zubair Ali said that for the last five days a protest camp was staged in front of the provincial assembly and public representatives of the local governments' from Bannu, Kohat, D.I. Khan. Lakki Marwat, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar and other cities attended the camp.

The protesting elected public representatives have condemned the passage of the amendment bill and demanded the devolution of powers to gross-root level, he informed.

He said that the provincial government itself had conducted local bodies' polls and the Capital Metropolitan had been established in Peshawar, whose purpose was the provision of municipal services to the people and devolution of powers. But, people gave their verdict against the government and voted for the candidates of opposition parties that has prompted the provincial government for passage of the Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to deprive people of their rights.

He urged the provincial government to accept the local government representatives and serve the people above politics and withdraw the amendment bill.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Provincial Assembly Kohat Charsadda Nowshera Lakki Marwat All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden Says OPEC+ Output Boost Positive, But Does N ..

Biden Says OPEC+ Output Boost Positive, But Does Not Know Whether It's Enough

14 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam colony searched during operation

Quaid-e-Azam colony searched during operation

16 seconds ago
 Biden Says No Immediate Plans at Moment to Visit S ..

Biden Says No Immediate Plans at Moment to Visit Saudi Arabia

17 seconds ago
 Kashmiri stands like rock against Indian aggressio ..

Kashmiri stands like rock against Indian aggression: Uzair Ghazali

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 923 points to close ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 923 points to close at 41,314 points 03 June 2022 ..

21 seconds ago
 Biden Says White House Working With Congress to Pr ..

Biden Says White House Working With Congress to Progress Gun Control Measures

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.