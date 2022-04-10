City Mayor directs availability of facilities at bus stands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali paid a surprise visit to General Bus Stands (GBS) at Kohat Road on Sunday and reviewed facilities available to commuters.

The City Mayor collected firsthand information from the people at the bus stands and directed the bus stands management to ensure provision of maximum facilities to commuters and action against negligence.

Later, he also visited rural localities Kagah Wala, Bazid Khel, Bahadar Kallay and Achar wherein the residents complained regarding shortage of basic health units, dispensaries and schools.

On this occasion, the notables of localities including Fazad Dad, Amjad Hussain and Malik Naushad assured donation of land for construction of such infrastructure.

The City Mayor announced the construction of facilities and said that the provision of health and education at the doorsteps of the people atop the priorities of the Metropolitan, saying steps in that direction are continuing.

He said that he is visiting various localities to identify the problems of the people utilizing all resources for their resolution. He asked the people to pinpoint problems so the metropolitan administration take immediate action for their resolution.