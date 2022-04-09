City Mayor directs beautification of parks

City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali has said that ensuring beautification of parks and equipping parks with facilities priority of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :City Mayor Haji Zubair Ali has said that ensuring beautification of parks and equipping parks with facilities priority of the government.

He expressed these views during his visit to historic Wazirbagh here on Saturday.

Director East Zone, Waqas Shah and other officials were accompanied,The City Mayor inspected various parts of the park and collected information about available facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the City Mayor directed the concerned authorities for opening of both gates, installation of lights and ensuring availability of drinking water in the park. He also directed steps for timely disposing of garbage.