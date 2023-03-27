UrduPoint.com

City Mayor Directs WSSC To Launch Special Cleansing Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

City Mayor directs WSSC to launch special cleansing campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has directed Water Supply & Sanitation Company (WSSC) Peshawar for launching a special cleansing campaign to clear streams and drains before the new spell of rains beginning from March 29 (Wednesday).

He issued these directives on Monday to ensure the smooth flow of water in streams and nullahs in case of heavy rains in the city so that the people may not face devastating situations like in the past.

The city mayor also expressed satisfaction over the special cleansing operation carried out in the streams and nullahs by the WSSC to improve the water flow during the last three-day spell of rains in Gulbahar, Nishtarabad, Phandu Road and other localities of the city.

Haji Zubair claimed that the PTI-led provincial government had taken no concrete steps for bringing improvement in the drainage system of the city.

He assured that the Capital Metropolitan Government would take priority-based measures for the resolution of the drainage and sanitation-related problems of the city to bring it at par with the requirements of the modern era.

