City Mayor expresses annoyance over unhygienic condition of General Bus Stand

(@FahadShabbir)

Mayor of City, Haji Zubair Ali here on Saturday visited General Bus Stand and expressed annoyance over unhygienic environment of the surroundings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Mayor of City, Haji Zubair Ali here on Saturday visited General Bus Stand and expressed annoyance over unhygienic environment of the surroundings.

The action was taken after receiving public complaints regarding fares increase in transport fairs. The Mayor sought a report by Manager General Bus Stand and directed to ensure neat and clean environment.

He also directed for availability of drinking water for commuters in different positions at General Bus Stand and establishment of waiting rooms for drivers.

Zubair Ali said that no one would be allowed to violate the government approved fares and warned those found guilty of overcharging for stern action.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the commuters would be facilitated with all modern facilities at General Bus Stand and it would be made a model for other cities of the province.