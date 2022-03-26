UrduPoint.com

City Mayor Expresses Annoyance Over Unhygienic Condition Of General Bus Stand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2022 | 05:29 PM

City Mayor expresses annoyance over unhygienic condition of General Bus Stand

Mayor of City, Haji Zubair Ali here on Saturday visited General Bus Stand and expressed annoyance over unhygienic environment of the surroundings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Mayor of City, Haji Zubair Ali here on Saturday visited General Bus Stand and expressed annoyance over unhygienic environment of the surroundings.

The action was taken after receiving public complaints regarding fares increase in transport fairs. The Mayor sought a report by Manager General Bus Stand and directed to ensure neat and clean environment.

He also directed for availability of drinking water for commuters in different positions at General Bus Stand and establishment of waiting rooms for drivers.

Zubair Ali said that no one would be allowed to violate the government approved fares and warned those found guilty of overcharging for stern action.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the commuters would be facilitated with all modern facilities at General Bus Stand and it would be made a model for other cities of the province.

Related Topics

Water All Government

Recent Stories

6 absenting women teachers issued notices

6 absenting women teachers issued notices

37 seconds ago
 PTI emerges as most popular party in country: Rash ..

PTI emerges as most popular party in country: Rashid Hafeez

56 seconds ago
 Pindi admin imposes Rs 181,000 fines on 52 profite ..

Pindi admin imposes Rs 181,000 fines on 52 profiteers

58 seconds ago
 Qureshi, Khattak meet PML-Q leaders, convey PM's m ..

Qureshi, Khattak meet PML-Q leaders, convey PM's message

1 minute ago
 Biden Meets With Ukrainian Foreign, Defense Minist ..

Biden Meets With Ukrainian Foreign, Defense Ministers in Warsaw

1 minute ago
 Russia Stands Ready for Dialogue on Diplomatic Mis ..

Russia Stands Ready for Dialogue on Diplomatic Missions With US - Foreign Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>