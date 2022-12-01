City Mayor for ending gas, power load shedding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :City Mayor Mardan, Himayatullah Mayar has called for an end to gas and electricity load shedding in the district and particularly in the city as soon as possible to provide a sigh of relief to the people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the authorities of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday. Regional Manager SNGPL, Waqasullah Khan, Incharge CSI SNGPL, Kamran Alam, Superintendent Engineer (SE), Mudassir Noor and Executive Engineer PESCO, Zaman Afridi, EXN PESCO Mardan, Abdul Wahid were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the Regional Manager SNGPL gave a detailed briefing on gas load shedding to the City Mayor and told that work on a 24 inch pipeline to supply gas to Mardan city was continued, which would be completed by end of the current Calendar year.

The completion of the project, he said, will help decrease load shedding to some extent. Similarly, he said that repairing of the damaged pipeline was also in progress which would be completed soon.

Similarly, EXN-1 and EXN-II PESCO gave briefing on power load shedding and said that the ongoing development works in the Constituencies of MNAs and MPA were continuing across the district, which would be completed soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the City Mayor issued standing orders to PESCO and SNGPL authorities to bring an end to load shedding and provide power connections to the people on soft terms and conditions.