City Mayor invites people across country to participate in Derajat 2025 festival

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) City Mayor of DIKhan and Chief Organiser of Derajat 2025 festival, Umar Amin Gandapur said on Thursday that people from Dera Ismail Khan and all over Pakistan were invited to participate in the festival to make the event a success.

The grand and colourful three weeks long National Derajat 2025 Festival will begin from 1st day of Eid in Dera Ismail Khan with a variety of sports and cultural activities

Arrangements for this purpose have been finalised jointly by the provincial government and district administration of DI Khan.

Visitors can see variety of attractions, including Derajat Off-Road challenge, mela aspan, meena bazaar for ladies, art exhibition, tent pegging, horse and cattle show, pet show, wrestling, gymnastics, cultural dances, grand mushaira, qirat and naat competition and other local sports would be part of this festival.

The main inaugural ceremony of DeraJat-2025 would be held on April 5, 2025 at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, while the ‘Mela-Aspan’ festival would take place from April 6 to April 8, 2025 at Meela Ground.

The festivities of DeraJat will start on Chand raat with Ladies Meena Bazar at Town Hall and would be continued until April 20, 2025, culminating in a closing ceremony at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex.

Additionally, the grand "Off-Road Challenge" event is scheduled from April 17 to April 20, 2025, at the CPEC site in Yarik.

Umar Amin Gandapur revealed that unique feature of this mega event is the holding of fourth National Off-road Jeep Rally in the city suburbs along the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route.

He said that Mela Aspan is being held at the city main sports stadium with an objective to promote the sport, cultural and traditional values of the area.

He said that the festival would not only attract the locals and visitors from across the country and abroad but it will also project the soft image of the country through media.

Tehsil Mayor said that during last years people enjoyed the festival and the festival was well received by the people.

However, more better arrangements have been made this year so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities in the area.

Fool proof security arrangements for Derajat Festival have also been planned and various camps and control room have been set up by the local administration.

He appealed to the public to actively participate in the local festivals and traditional sports events to further strengthen the cultural identity of Dera Ismail Khan.