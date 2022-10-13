City Mayor okays 26 constructions' maps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has approved 26 maps submitted by the Director West.

In this connection, a meeting of the Building Control Authority (BCA) was held here with the City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali in the chair. Besides, Director Capital Metropolitan Government, Arshad Ali Zubair, Director (Administration) Mohammad Owais Khan and Deputy Director (Engineering) Ishraq Ahmad Khan, Enforcement Officer, Zeeshan Murtaqi also attended the meeting.

Out of the 26 approved maps 23 were residential and three were for commercial buildings.

Speaking on the occasion, City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali directed immediate action against constructions made in violation of maps and also check the maps of the ongoing projects to stop illegal constructions.

He also directed BCA Inspectors to monitor construction works in their areas of jurisdiction.

He further directed the owners of the construction works to ensure adherence to their approved maps and avoid illegal constructions and also keep public passages open.