City Mayor, PESCO Chief Discuss Issues Relating To Power Supply

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Friday met with Chief Executive PESCO, Engr. Arif Mahmood Sadozai and discussed matters relating to the uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers.

The mayor informed PESCO Chief about issues pertaining to up-gradation of transformers, unavailability of water in mosques and houses due to nonfunctional transformers, hanging electricity wires and concerns of people about connecting city areas with rural feeders. He also stressed decreasing load shedding in the holy month of Ramzan.

Chief Executive PESCO said that the duration of load shedding would be decreased in Ramzan with uninterrupted power supply in Iftari and Sehri timings.

He said that open katcheries would be held after Ramzan to address problems of people relating to electricity supply and over-billing. He said that the meter installation process has also been made easier for consumer facilitation.

