City Mayor Peshawar Announces To Bring Mega Uplift Project

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 06:30 PM

City Mayor Peshawar announces to bring mega uplift project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :City Mayor, Haji Zubair Ali on Friday announced a mega project for the provincial metropolis upliftment.

Addressing a function organized by the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar here at Peshawar, the mayor pledged a special focus on the city alongside rural areas to improve the standard of the people. He apprised the attendees that in this connection a delegation comprising City Council Members would meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Shari, soon.

Besides, Chairman Tehsil Pishtakhara Haroon Siffat, Director (Finance), Shaukat Khan and former Town Nazim, Allah Dad Khan, and other representatives of the local governments also attended.

On this occasion, Council Chairmen briefed the City Mayor regarding problems of their respective localities and deteriorating cleanliness.

In return, the City Mayor assured that their problems would be resolved on priority basis and said that the process of the resolution of the problems of the people at their doorstep will be continued.

He said that dengue preventive spray would be initiated in various localities of the city soon to arrest the spread of the virus. He said that besides guaranteeing cleanliness conditions, they will also utilize all available resources for the resolution of other problems also.

