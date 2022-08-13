UrduPoint.com

City Mayor Presents Annual Budget Worth Rs4.40 Bln For Fiscal Year 2022-23

Published August 13, 2022

City Mayor presents annual budget worth Rs4.40 bln for fiscal year 2022-23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has presented annual budget for fiscal year 2022-23 worth Rs4.40 billion for Capital Metropolitan with an allocation of Rs 60million each for beautification of Peshawar, annual repairs of Easter Zone and Western Zone of the city.

In a statement issued by Mayor Office on Saturday, the budget has been approved in a meeting held here on the other day. The members of City Council Peshawar attended the meeting.

Mayor Peshawar in his budget speech elaborated the allocated amount and said that Rs20 million allocated for repair works of street light in Western Zone and Rs30 million allocated for repair works of street light in Eastern Zone.

Rupees five million has been allocated for supply of water coolers in public places, three million for sports activities and Rs7.

5million for natural calamities including anti-dengue and anti-corona vaccination.

An amount of Rs20 million has been allocated for repair of seven electricity transformers, Rs115 million for purchase of machinery for municipal services including funeral vehicles and water tankers, Rs 115 million has been allocated for construction of toilets in public places and for water supply besides sanitation services.

He said that the budget of the current financial year has been prepared with mutual consultation, hard work, guidance and the support of all the members of the council, in which special attention has been given to construction and development of the city and solving the basic problems of the people.

