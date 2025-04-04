City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival

Chief Organiser of Derajat 2025 festival, city mayor Umar Amin Gandapur has said that all resources should be utilized to ensure the best arrangements regarding the Derajat 2025 Festival

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Chief Organiser of Derajat 2025 festival, city mayor Umar Amin Gandapur has said that all resources should be utilized to ensure the best arrangements regarding the Derajat 2025 Festival.

He gave these instructions while visiting the Ratta Kulachi Sports Stadium to review the arrangements regarding Derajat Festival.

The main inaugural ceremony of Derajat-2025 would be held on April 5, 2025 at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex, while the ‘Mela-Aspan’ festival would take place from April 6 to April 8, 2025.

The festivities of Derajat started on Chand raat with Ladies Meena Bazar at Town Hall and would be continued until April 20, 2025, culminating in a closing ceremony at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex. Additionally, the grand "Off-Road Challenge" event is scheduled from April 17 to April 20, 2025, at the CPEC site in Yarik

The visitors can see variety of attractions, including the historic Mela Aspaan, off-road jeep show, pet show, traditional and national sports competitions, guided tours of historical sites, ladies meena bazaar, grand mushaira, Qirat and Naat recitation contests, an art exhibition, and a tree plantation campaign.

He said that Derajat Festival is the best entertainment for local as well as outsiders and such fun and healthy activities also promote social harmony and also highlight the culture, and art of Dera Ismail Khan.

He said that people from Dera Ismail Khan and all over Pakistan were invited to participate in the festival to make the event a success.