City Mayor urges police to treat people in better manner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has urged police personnel to serve the general public as their servants in a real sense and treat them in a better manner.

He expressed these views while talking to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Mir Jani Shah and other police personnel during his visit to the station here on Monday. Besides, SP City Peshawar and the local elected representatives also accompanied the City Mayor.

During the visit, the City Mayor inspected various sections of the police station and reviewed progress on ongoing development schemes.

The City Mayor also announced the renovation and beautification of the police station from his funds and directed the engineer of the Capital Metropolitan to prepare an estimate of its cost.

He said that steps are being taken for the facilitation of the general public in all police stations and added that it is also the duty of the police to serve the people in a better manner.