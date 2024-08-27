City observes scattered rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Scattered rain was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Several city localities witnessed medium to low but scattered rainfall at various spans of the day. Following the rain, WASA officials were present in the field. MD WASA also made surprise visits at many rain emergency camps, disposal stations and ponding points of the city and passed on the spot directions.

The MET officials warned that torrential rains may generate pluvial flood/inundation in low lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. Flash flooding in local nullahs/streams & Hill torrents of D.G Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella.

They further warned that heavy rains may trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Nowshera and Peshawar from 26th (night) to 30th August.

The MET officials said depression lies over west of Madhya Pradsh (India) and surroundings and further moving westwards. Due to this depression, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in southern parts of the country and in upper parts from evening/night while a trough of westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that rain-windstorm/thundershower was expected in Sindh, Northeast/South Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy to very heavy falls with gusty winds/windstorm were also likely at scattered places during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country.

Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Chilas, Dalbandin, Nokundi and Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 35.8°C and minimum was 27.4°C.