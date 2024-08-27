Open Menu

City Observes Scattered Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2024 | 12:20 AM

City observes scattered rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Scattered rain was recorded in the city on Monday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Several city localities witnessed medium to low but scattered rainfall at various spans of the day. Following the rain, WASA officials were present in the field. MD WASA also made surprise visits at many rain emergency camps, disposal stations and ponding points of the city and passed on the spot directions.

The MET officials warned that torrential rains may generate pluvial flood/inundation in low lying areas of Sindh, Balochistan and southern Punjab. Flash flooding in local nullahs/streams & Hill torrents of D.G Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella.

They further warned that heavy rains may trigger landslides in Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Nowshera and Peshawar from 26th (night) to 30th August.

The MET officials said depression lies over west of Madhya Pradsh (India) and surroundings and further moving westwards. Due to this depression, strong monsoon currents were penetrating in southern parts of the country and in upper parts from evening/night while a trough of westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that rain-windstorm/thundershower was expected in Sindh, Northeast/South Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy to very heavy falls with gusty winds/windstorm were also likely at scattered places during the period.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country.

Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Chilas, Dalbandin, Nokundi and Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 35.8°C and minimum was 27.4°C.

Related Topics

Sindh India Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Murree Mansehra Kasur Sargodha Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Nowshera Dadu Chitral Dir Kohistan Shangla Barkhan Kalat Khuzdar Loralai Mastung Dalbandin Awaran Buner Panjgur Chilas May August From Rains Depression

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

28 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

28 minutes ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

28 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

40 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

40 minutes ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

40 minutes ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

54 minutes ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

54 minutes ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

54 minutes ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

54 minutes ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

54 minutes ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan