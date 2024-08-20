City Observes Scattered Rain, Hot, Humid Weather
Published August 20, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Scattered rain with hot and humid weather was recorded in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Rain started in the city in early morning and continued till noon in spans. Following the rain, MD WASA started making surprise visits to different ponding points and disposal stations and directed the officials to remain ready and active. He also directed to clear the rain hit areas as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the MET officials said monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts.
They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, northeast/south Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeastern/south Balochistan while heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Potohar region and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period.
Rainfall was also recorded at several cities across the country.
Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 25.8°C.
