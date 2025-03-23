City of Saints marks "Pakistan Day" with patriotic zeal, ceremonial splendor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The City of Saints echoed with patriotic fervor as citizens, officials, and institutions marked Pakistan Day with vibrant enthusiasm and unity. A dignified ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, organized by the district administration to pay tribute to the motherland.

Commissioner Multan, Amir Kareem Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari jointly hoisted the national flag to commence the day’s celebrations. The ceremony began with a minute of silence, followed by the sounding of sirens to honor the sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan.

Smartly dressed contingents of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense presented a guard of honor, winning the hearts of the attendees with their spirited salute. Special prayers were offered for the country’s peace, progress, and prosperity, while flower petals were showered as a mark of respect for the martyrs.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan extended heartfelt greetings to the nation and paid homage to the martyrs whose sacrifices paved the way for independence.

He remarked, "March 23 reminds us of the golden objectives of Pakistan’s creation. On this day, we renew our pledge to uphold the sanctity and integrity of our homeland."

He emphasized the need to revive the guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline, urging citizens to contribute actively toward national development.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari highlighted the historical importance of the day, stating, "Pakistan Day marks the beginning of a determined struggle for independence. Our youth must dedicate their skills and energy to the progress of the country."

He further added that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and other founding leaders would continue to guide the nation towards greater heights.

The event witnessed a large gathering of enthusiastic citizens who raised the national flag and chanted patriotic slogans, expressing their unwavering love for Pakistan.