Open Menu

City Of Saints Marks "Pakistan Day" With Patriotic Zeal, Ceremonial Splendor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM

City of Saints marks "Pakistan Day" with patriotic zeal, ceremonial splendor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The City of Saints echoed with patriotic fervor as citizens, officials, and institutions marked Pakistan Day with vibrant enthusiasm and unity. A dignified ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, organized by the district administration to pay tribute to the motherland.

Commissioner Multan, Amir Kareem Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari jointly hoisted the national flag to commence the day’s celebrations. The ceremony began with a minute of silence, followed by the sounding of sirens to honor the sacrifices made for the creation of Pakistan.

Smartly dressed contingents of Rescue 1122 and Civil Defense presented a guard of honor, winning the hearts of the attendees with their spirited salute. Special prayers were offered for the country’s peace, progress, and prosperity, while flower petals were showered as a mark of respect for the martyrs.

Addressing the ceremony, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan extended heartfelt greetings to the nation and paid homage to the martyrs whose sacrifices paved the way for independence.

He remarked, "March 23 reminds us of the golden objectives of Pakistan’s creation. On this day, we renew our pledge to uphold the sanctity and integrity of our homeland."

He emphasized the need to revive the guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline, urging citizens to contribute actively toward national development.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari highlighted the historical importance of the day, stating, "Pakistan Day marks the beginning of a determined struggle for independence. Our youth must dedicate their skills and energy to the progress of the country."

He further added that the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and other founding leaders would continue to guide the nation towards greater heights.

The event witnessed a large gathering of enthusiastic citizens who raised the national flag and chanted patriotic slogans, expressing their unwavering love for Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

10 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

13 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

13 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

14 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

15 hours ago
 Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

16 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

16 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

17 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan