City parks to be declared smoking free zones

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Ejaz Jinjoa said that all city parks would be declared smoking free zones.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, he said that a crackdown against illegal billboards installed at different places would be launched. He said, renovation and beautification of different intersections would soon be kicked off with the cooperation of Commissioner office and civil society members.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu, speaking on the occasion, expressed reservations over the PHA performance regarding bringing up remarkable improvement in parks and green belts' condition in the city.

He tasked the PHA authority to devise a particular mechanism to uplift the city's beautification. He directed the PHA officers to come out of offices and visit parks, roads and streets to observe situation on their own.

During briefing, PHA Chairman Zahid Akram said, they were facing staff shortage, but doing their best to stand the authority on its own feet. He said, the Authority had bought 23 grass cutting machines aiming to maintain green belts.