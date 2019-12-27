City Patrolling Force completes special training for protecting crime scene

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A special training for City Patrolling Force on protecting crime scene and prevent critical evidence from being wasted, concluded at the School of Investigation Hayatabad.

A certification ceremony was organized here Friday wherein SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi was a chief guest while Principal School of Investigation Tariq Iqbal, DSP City Patrol Force Usman Khan and other officers were present on the occasion.

The administration of school informed SSP Babar Afridi that five different courses have been conducted in the school since its inception in 2014.

These training have also been given to jawans of Pak-Army and police department.

Addressing the training personnel, SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi said that School of Investigation was established to impart police jawans with modern investigations skills wherein enabling them to conduct probe following modern guidelines.

He hoped that the City Patrolling Force after getting the crime scene training would become first responders and play a key role in preserving the evidence on crime scene besides increasing conviction rate.

Later he distributed training completion certificates among participants.