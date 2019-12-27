UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Patrolling Force Completes Special Training For Protecting Crime Scene

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

City Patrolling Force completes special training for protecting crime scene

A special training for City Patrolling Force on protecting crime scene and prevent critical evidence from being wasted, concluded at the School of Investigation Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A special training for City Patrolling Force on protecting crime scene and prevent critical evidence from being wasted, concluded at the School of Investigation Hayatabad.

A certification ceremony was organized here Friday wherein SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi was a chief guest while Principal School of Investigation Tariq Iqbal, DSP City Patrol Force Usman Khan and other officers were present on the occasion.

The administration of school informed SSP Babar Afridi that five different courses have been conducted in the school since its inception in 2014.

These training have also been given to jawans of Pak-Army and police department.

Addressing the training personnel, SSP Operation Zahoor Babar Afridi said that School of Investigation was established to impart police jawans with modern investigations skills wherein enabling them to conduct probe following modern guidelines.

He hoped that the City Patrolling Force after getting the crime scene training would become first responders and play a key role in preserving the evidence on crime scene besides increasing conviction rate.

Later he distributed training completion certificates among participants.

Related Topics

Police Usman Khan Afridi From

Recent Stories

Russian Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production in ..

1 minute ago

US Stocks Open at New Record Highs as Strong Chine ..

1 minute ago

Sindh University extends date for submitting exams ..

1 minute ago

If businessmen and investors prosper, then country ..

2 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline to Be Launched by End of 20 ..

7 minutes ago

Riyadh Seeking to Boost Influence on Syrian Consti ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.