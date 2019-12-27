UrduPoint.com
City Patrolling Police Get First Aid Training At Lady Reading Hospital (LRH)

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:46 PM

City Patrolling Police get first aid training at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH)

A three-day training workshop for City Patrolling Police on first aid concluded here at the city largest Lady Reading Hospital (LRH)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A three-day training workshop for City Patrolling Police on first aid concluded here at the city largest Lady Reading Hospital (LRH). According to the details,Initially,a batch of 50 personnel of City Patrolling Police has received first aid training to ensure timely and safe transfer of injured of incidents to hospital.

On the completing of course, Director LRH, Dr Khalid also distributed first aid kits among the participants.deputy Superintendent of City Patrolling Police, Usman Khan speaking at the concluding ceremony said that that first aid training would be further extended keeping in view of safety of injured people in incidents and timely shifting to hospital without any further damages.

