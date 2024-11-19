Open Menu

City Police Accelerates Crackdown Against Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Capital City Police accelerated crackdown against the criminals involved in street crime across the district on Tuesday.

During an operation carried out under the supervision of SP Cantonment Division, Mohammad Zaman Khan, Inqilab Police arrested an accused for snatching and robbery incidents.

The alleged accused is the resident of the suburban locality Surizai and is member of an organized gang of snatchers and robbers. The gang was used to snatch cash, cell phones and other precious items from the people at gun point.

During the operation police recovered a cash amount of Rs.250,000 from the accused possession and also revealed

names of other gang members.

Special teams have been constituted for their arrest and further investigation from the accused is in progress.

