City Police arrest 11 pro-claimed offenders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Peshawar have arrested 11 proclaimed offenders (POs) in search and strike operation carried out under a new strategy against criminals involved in street and other crimes in 18 localities of the district, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Similarly, 14 those who were recently released from prison and allegedly involved in aerial firing were also arrested.

During the targeted operations 138 suspects including criminals were taken into custody and investigated from different aspects while 114 unregistered tenants and 26 illegally residing Afghan nationals were arrested during information based operations.

The police have recovered 58 pistols, one Kalashnikov, 6 rifles, kalakov, two shotguns and hundreds of cartridges of different bore weapons from their possession.

Capital City Police has registered FIRs against the arrested persons and further investigation is in progress.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Operation), Haroon Rasheed has expressed satisfaction over the search and strike operations carried out in various localities and directed further acceleration of the crackdown and abolition of other social evils as well.