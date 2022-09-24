City police arrest 18 suspects, recovers stolen goods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :City police here Saturday arrested at least 18 suspects from different areas and recovered stolen goods from their possession, said Capital City Police Officer, Mohammad Ijaz Khan.

Talking to news reporters at his office, CCPO said that Chamkani police arrested seven accused dacoits who were involved in snatching mobile phones at gunpoint.

Police also recovered five smartphones, two motorcycles and two pistols from their possession.

Rehman Baba police arrested two suspected wanted to police in attempt to murder case. The arrested confessed to their involvement in the charge. Police also recovered five smart-phones and thousands of looted rupees.

Similarly, three persons were booked by Sarband police over snatching a motorbike from a citizen. Police recovered a stolen bike from their possession.

Police have registered the cases and started investigation.