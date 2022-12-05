City Police arrest 453 over encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

City Traffic Police arrested 453 people during a crackdown against the encroachment mafia last week, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police arrested 453 people during a crackdown against the encroachment mafia last week, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The police had issued notices to people in various localities for voluntarily removing encroachments and were also told about hardships being created due to its erection, but they paid no heed to such requests, which prompted the City Traffic Police to carry out operation in various localities against such elements.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbass Majeed Marwat has said that the traffic police, while fulfilling legal formalities, first issued notices to encroachment mafia for voluntary removal of encroachments, and in case of receiving cold response, it launched operations and arrested those behind it.

He has asked the encroachment mafia to remain in their limits, and avoid creating hardships for the people.

The CTO further hinted at initiating stern legal proceedings against those involved erecting illegal constructions.