City Police Arrest 49 Deadly Accused Of Street-crimes

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Peshawar have arrested 49 deadly accused of street crimes including women during a crackdown against criminals.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ijaz Khan, the Capital City Police have adopted a new strategy against street criminals and other anti-social elements and have made a breakthrough in this regard.

He said that during the period of one and half months of the current year, the capital city police have busted 17 gangs involved in street crimes including robberies, burglaries, and motorcar and motorcycle lifters.

The arrested accused were committing crimes at gunpoint in posh localities like Hayatabad, University Town, Gulbahar, and adjacent areas.

Similarly, a gang of women, which was involved in burglaries, has also been busted. Besides, a cash amount of Rs.4.6 million, 87 stolen mobile phone sets, 7 stolen motorcycles, three stolen motorcars, 5 total gold, computer system, and laptop, arms, and ammunition have also been recovered from them.

