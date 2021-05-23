City Police arrest alleged mobile phone snatcher

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Peshawar has arrested an alleged mobile phone snatcher and recovered three costly sets from his possession, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The arrested alleged cell phone sets snatcher, Aamir Khan s/o Rehmat Khan, resident of Shabqadar, district Charsadda has confessed to snatching cell phone sets from several people including shopkeepers fraudulently.

The arrest was made on the complaint of a mobile phone shopkeeper, Mohammad Usman son of Omar Bakhsh with Police Station Gulfat Hussain.

He was used to snatch mobile phone sets from shopkeepers and as well as from general public through putting red chilly in their eyes to escape. During investigation, the accused has revealed the Names of buyers of snatched sets from him and they have also been interrogated.