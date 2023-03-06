City Police arrest eight suspects wanted in various crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police, during a crackdown against criminals, have arrested eight accused allegedly wanted in narcotic smuggling and selling and other crimes.

The arrested accused identified as Faisal, Farman, Zubair, Shaukat, Jehangir, Kamil, Abdul Salam and Shah Zeb, hailing from different localities of the district, were arrested within the jurisdiction of Police Pishtakhara, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Police also recovered one Kalashnikov, four pistols, and five kilograms of hashish and half a kilogram of ice drug from their possession.

During initial investigations, the accused confessed to their involvement in various criminal activities including narcotics.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway.