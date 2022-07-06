City police arrest four; recover motorcycles, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The City District Police Karachi on Wednesday arrested four accused and recovered two motorcycles, crystal methamphetamine and hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Kamran alias Munna, Ali, Sumair and Adnan alias deputy, said police sources. They were arrested from the jurisdictions of Risala, Kalakot, Chakiwara and Garden police stations.