City Police Arrest Man For Rape, Obscene Video
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The City Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman and making an obscene video of the act.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the victim reported to the police that the accused and his accomplice took her to a hotel, where he not only raped her but also recorded a video.
He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the assault.
The City Police registered a case two days ago and used all available resources to apprehend the accused.
The police also arranged for the victim's medical examination. Raids are currently underway to arrest the accomplice.
Superintendent of Police Rawal, Saad Arshad, directed City Police to prepare a strong challan with solid evidence against the accused to ensure his conviction in court.
