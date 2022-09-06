City Police arrest mobile phone snatcher

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Capital City police arrested a mobile phone snatcher and recovered mobile phones and ice drug worth thousands of rupees from his possession.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the accused arrested identified as Imran son of Ashiq is Afghan national and was operating in Gulbahar, Phandu Road, Tauheed Colony and localities of Shaheen Muslim Town.

During initial investigation, he confessed to involvement in various incidents of snatching of mobile phones and other valuables from people. He has revealed the Names of his accomplices. Further investigations were in progress.