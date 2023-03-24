City Police arrest ringleader of burglars' gang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police Peshawar arrested a ringleader of a burglars' gang active in the suburban localities of the city on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Ahad, a resident of Surizai Upper, who along with his accomplices used to steal valuables from houses during the night.

They also recovered a stolen cash amount of Rs.50,000/- and arms from his possession, said the police spokesman.

The arrested accused during the initial investigation confessed to various burglary incidents and also revealed the Names of his other accomplices.

A special team headed by DSP Saddar, Mohammad Ali has been constituted to arrest other members of the gang.

Further investigation was underway.