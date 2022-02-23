City police arrest seven gamblers in raid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The city police here Wednesday conducted a raid on a house situated in Kachi Mohallah at Hashtnagri and arrested seven gamblers.

Taking action on a tip off, Gulfat Police Station also recovered stake money of Rs 356,000.

During the raid police arrested four people identified as Javed, Tahir, Naimat, Hamesh Gul, Fazal Ahmed, Sajid and Fazle Mola.

The arrested have confessed to their involvement in gambling while police has registered a case against them and initiated further investigation.