City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers, sellers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police on Friday arrested six persons for allegedly smuggling and selling narcotics.

The police have launched a crackdown against narcotics sellers and in this connection, Pishtakhara, Paharipura, Hayatabad, Mathani and Regi police stations launched a crackdown against drug pushers and arrested six more accused.

The arrested accused included Gohar, Shoqee, Mohammad Rafiq, Saadullah, Usman and Jawad, and they hail from the suburban localities of district Khyber.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to involvement in the heinous business of narcotics smuggling. Police have collectively recovered 11 kilograms of hashish from their possession.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigations are in progress.