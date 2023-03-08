UrduPoint.com

City Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

City Police arrest two drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Peshawar arrested two notorious drug peddlers during a crackdown against narcotics and ice drugs on Wednesday.

On a tip of information, Rehman Baba Station House Officer (SHO) Asif Ali Khan along with police personnel conducted raids against drug peddlers in the suburban localities and arrested two accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abubakar alias Dada son of Saifullah and Imran son of Mukhtiar. The accused hails from different localities of the district.

Police have also recovered two kilograms of hashish and 0.5 kg of ice drug from their possession. Both accused have confessed to peddling ice and other narcotics.

Police have registered cases against both accused and further investigations were in progress.

