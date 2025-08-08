City Police Arrest Two, Recovers Stolen Goods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Capital City Police arrested two suspects involved in a house burglary and recovered stolen cash and valuables worth Rs800,000 in a swift operation.
Acting on CCTV evidence, a special team from Gulbahar Police Station apprehended Yunus and Ahmad, residents of Sheikh Abad, who confessed to breaking into a home while the family was away.
Police recovered the stolen cash, a laptop, a camera, and a licensed pistol from their possession.
DSP Akhtar Nasir Khan returned the recovered items to complainant, Nabi Gul, at a ceremony, where the victim praised the police's prompt response. Investigations continue under SP Faqirabad Division's supervision.
Recent Stories
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber discusses trade exchange with Uganda
Meeting can be arranged with Imran Khan, If PTI guarantees there will be no law ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training workshop on infection prevention held at RHSC-A Chakdara6 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Quetta Lawyers on 8th August martyrs’ anniversary6 minutes ago
-
CoIED disposes of 70 complaints of missing persons after reconstitution of commission6 minutes ago
-
City police arrest two, recovers stolen goods6 minutes ago
-
Tarar flags off 18th Pakistani aid consignment to Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Station commander visits Ejaz Shaheed police lines16 minutes ago
-
Women trekkers begins Tirich Mir base camp expedition16 minutes ago
-
Efforts to combat climate change - A public stage play, a message26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar step up cooperation on climate action, green investment26 minutes ago
-
Erstwhile Fata lights up with patriotic zeal for Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations26 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Shafqat Ali Shah condemns terrorism in Mastung36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UNESCO join hands to safeguard underwater archaeological resources: Junaid Chaudhry36 minutes ago