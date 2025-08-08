Open Menu

City Police Arrest Two, Recovers Stolen Goods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Capital City Police arrested two suspects involved in a house burglary and recovered stolen cash and valuables worth Rs800,000 in a swift operation.

Acting on CCTV evidence, a special team from Gulbahar Police Station apprehended Yunus and Ahmad, residents of Sheikh Abad, who confessed to breaking into a home while the family was away.

Police recovered the stolen cash, a laptop, a camera, and a licensed pistol from their possession.

DSP Akhtar Nasir Khan returned the recovered items to complainant, Nabi Gul, at a ceremony, where the victim praised the police's prompt response. Investigations continue under SP Faqirabad Division's supervision.

