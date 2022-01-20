City Police arrest woman filcher

Capital City Police have arrested a woman filcher was arrested for stealing precious items in the buses of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Capital City Police have arrested a woman filcher was arrested for stealing precious items in the buses of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on Thursday.

According to police, the woman was used to steal the purses of women commuters of BRT buses.

She is a resident of Jehangir Abad locality of Gulbahar Peshawar city.

She has confessed involvement in various filching incidents during the initial investigation. Stolen purse and cash have also been recovered from the woman.