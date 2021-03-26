City police bust four-member gang of robbers

Capital City Policy Peshawar Friday busted a four-member gang of robbers who were involved in robberies in Machni Gate area and recovered looted items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital City Policy Peshawar Friday busted a four-member gang of robbers who were involved in robberies in Machni Gate area and recovered looted items.

According to police the arrested accused confessed to crime and on their identification the police recovered looted jewelry, other household items and weapons. SHO Machni police station Lalzada said that the accused were identified through CCTV footage.