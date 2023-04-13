UrduPoint.com

City Police Bust Gang Of Deadly Robbers

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Capital City Police busted a gang of deadly robbers operating in posh Hayatabad Township and recovered precious cell phones, cash and arms from their possession, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

On a tip, Station House Officer (SHO) of Tatara Police Station, Taimur Saleem Khan conducted a raid and arrested two deadly armed robbers identified as Shahab son of Noor Baz and Amin son of Sahib Khan, residents of the tribal district Khyber.

Police have recovered 9 precious mobile phones, cash and arms used in various crimes. The arrested accused were involved in looting people at gun points.

During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to involvement in several crimes of robbery and also revealed Names of their other accomplices.

