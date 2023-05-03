UrduPoint.com

City Police Bust Gang Of Deadly Robbers In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:40 PM

City Police bust gang of deadly robbers in Peshawar

:Capital City Police busted a gang of deadly robbers involved in looting people at gunpoint

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police busted a gang of deadly robbers involved in looting people at gunpoint.

The arrested accused including Ghulam Mohammad, Rahmanullah and Shan alias Shaney are residents of Dir Colony, Shaheen Muslim Town and Nawan Kalley (Bara Road).

The accused have snatched a heavy cash amount from a complainant namely Mohammad Asim son of Mohammad Israr, resident of Akora Khattak, District Nowshera at gunpoint on April 12, 2023. The FIR of the incident was registered with East Cantt Police Station, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Taking notice of the robbery incident, the police high-ups formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Waqas Rafiq and DSP Cantt Riaz Khalil, which investigated the case using modern scientific techniques.

The investigation team in light of the CCTV footage and other evidence questioned various suspects including habitual criminals released from prison and succeeded in busting the gang.

Police have recovered the snatched cash amounting to Rs.5.8 million, arms and motorcycles used in various criminal incidents. During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to their crimes.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Robbery Nowshera Dir Akora Khattak April Criminals FIR Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgy ..

MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

20 minutes ago
 Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher cou ..

Asif for NA's Committee of the Whole on higher courts' decisions

8 minutes ago
 ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth se ..

ADAFSA showcases Abu Dhabi&#039;s animal wealth sector development at Middle Eas ..

20 minutes ago
 World Bank's delegation visits BISP; meets Shazia ..

World Bank's delegation visits BISP; meets Shazia Marri

9 minutes ago
 Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Ru ..

Defense Ministry Informs Foreign Attaches About Russia's Stance on Nuclear Deter ..

8 minutes ago
 BDU safely disposed off 70kg explosives

BDU safely disposed off 70kg explosives

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.