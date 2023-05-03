City Police bust gang of deadly robbers in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Capital City Police busted a gang of deadly robbers involved in looting people at gunpoint.

The arrested accused including Ghulam Mohammad, Rahmanullah and Shan alias Shaney are residents of Dir Colony, Shaheen Muslim Town and Nawan Kalley (Bara Road).

The accused have snatched a heavy cash amount from a complainant namely Mohammad Asim son of Mohammad Israr, resident of Akora Khattak, District Nowshera at gunpoint on April 12, 2023. The FIR of the incident was registered with East Cantt Police Station, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Taking notice of the robbery incident, the police high-ups formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Waqas Rafiq and DSP Cantt Riaz Khalil, which investigated the case using modern scientific techniques.

The investigation team in light of the CCTV footage and other evidence questioned various suspects including habitual criminals released from prison and succeeded in busting the gang.

Police have recovered the snatched cash amounting to Rs.5.8 million, arms and motorcycles used in various criminal incidents. During the initial investigation, the accused confessed to their crimes.