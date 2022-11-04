City Police bust gang of motorcycle lifters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Capital City Police has busted a gang of motorcycles lifters on Friday and besides arresting its ring leader of the gang has also nabbed pro-claimed offenders wanted in connections with murder and attempted murder cases.

The proclaimed offender is the national of Afghanistan while the motorcycle lifter is local and resident of Takhtabad, a suburban locality of the city.

The gang was active in the residential localities of Shahalam, Charsadda Road and other areas and was stealing motorcycles parked in front of shops and houses in these localities.

During initial investigations, the thief has confessed involvement in several motorcycle lifting cases and has also revealed the Names of his accomplices which were used to sell stolen motorcycles at thrown away prices.

Police Station Daudzai has recovered a stolen motorcycle and arms from their possession and further investigations were underway.