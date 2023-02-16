City Police bust gang of women robbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police have arrested a gang of women burglars, including a mother and her two daughters who used to rob citizens under the pretext of begging.

According to police, the accused women burglars were identified as Mrs Khan (M), and Ms (R) and Ms (B), daughters of Khan. They used to enter houses under the pretext of begging and steal cash, gold ornaments and other precious items.

On a tip-off, a team of the capital city police, under the supervision of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Faqirabad and Station House Officer (SHO) Faqirabad, and women police arrested the three women from Wazir Colony, said a press release issued on Thursday.

During initial investigations, the accused confessed to various theft cases, whereas Rs.50,000 stolen cash was also recovered from them.

In other similar actions, the capital city police arrested five accused identified as Kiramat, Aman Khan, Jangraiz, Naseer and Ali Raza and collectively recovered two rifles and three pistols from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all accused while further investigations are in progress.