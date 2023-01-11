City Police bust robbers gang, recover 44 phones in Peshawar

Capital City Police have busted a dangerous gang of robbers by arresting its three members and recovered 44 precious mobile sets from their possession on Wednesday

The arrested members of the gang belonging to the suburban localities were involved in snatching mobile phones, cash and other valuables from the people in University Town, Abdara Road, University Road, Danishabad and surrounding areas at gunpoint.

During initial investigation, the arrested accused had confessed involvement in several robberies.

Besides, recovery of precious mobile phone sets, a motorcycle and arms used in the criminal activities have also been recovered from them.

The members of the gang were changing IMEI numbers of the snatched mobile phones sets before smuggling them to the neighbouring country.

The arrested accused, during investigation, have revealed Names of their other accomplices and a special team under the supervision of DSP Town, Luqman Khan has been formed for their arrest.