City Police Busts 36 Deadly Gangs Of Street Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Capital City Police have busted 36 deadly gangs of street criminals and arrested 425 criminals during a crackdown against criminals in all divisions of the district, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police have busted 36 deadly gangs of street criminals and arrested 425 criminals during a crackdown against criminals in all divisions of the district, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the current year, the Capital City Police has evolved a new strategy to root out and prevent street crimes and busted various gangs wanted in connection with street and other criminal activities.

The arrested accused included Afghan nationals who were wanted by police in snatching at gunpoint in posh areas and other localities in the interior cities. Furthermore, women are also included in gangs, which were involved in burglaries and dacoities.

Police have recovered a cash amount of Rs 22.2 million, 52 tola jewellery and 149 snatched and stolen mobile phone sets from the accused. Furthermore, 28 stolen motorcars, 36 motorcycles and weapons used in various criminal activities.

SSP Operations, Haroon Rasheed has directed crackdown against criminal elements and monitoring of the close collaborators to further succeed the operation against criminals.

Furthermore, he has also directed strict surveillance of the habitual criminals released from prisons through other units to tighten the noose around them.

