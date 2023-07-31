Open Menu

City Police Chief Addresses IOs, CSU Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 11:44 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Monday addressed the investigation officers and staff of Crime Scene Unit (CSU) regarding the crime scene reporting procedure at Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium.

Karachi Police Chief issued orders to the officers of CSU to reach the crime scene in time and cordon off the crime scene to secure the evidence to help the investigating officers so that the conviction of the accused in the court could be ensured based on solid evidence.

He urged the investigation officers to adopt modern methods in the investigation process and issued instructions to maintain continuity of communication with the crime scene unit so that the evidence could be collected and secured without delay.

Javed Alam Odho directed officers concerned to issue weekly reports. He announced that officers with good performance would be rewarded while departmental action would be taken against poor performers.

DIGP - Admin, SPs Investigation, ASPs, IOs and other officers were present on the occasion.

