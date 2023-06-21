UrduPoint.com

City Police Chief Chairs Meeting For Security Arrangements On Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 11:25 PM

City Police chief chairs meeting for security arrangements on Eid

Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday presided over an important meeting, regarding the security of Eid-ul-Adha/cattle markets and anti-crime measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday presided over an important meeting, regarding the security of Eid-ul-Adha/cattle markets and anti-crime measures.

The meeting, which was held at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), was attended by all Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - CIA, DIGP- Admin, DIGP - Traffic, District SSPs, SPs Investigation and other senior police officers.

City Police Chief said on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, foolproof security measures should be taken while patrolling, snap checking at the entry and exit routes of the megalopolis should be made more effective and coordinated.

He ordered that the security of bazaars, shopping malls and cattle markets should be made very solid and coordinated at the police station level and security should be provided to the shopkeepers as well as the buyers, through coordination with the organizers of cattle markets. Sweeping and clearance of all mosques, Imam Bargahs and other open places including where Eid congregations are held should be ensured.

The intelligence process should be made integrated and effective at all levels.

Adequate personnel should be posted at all sensitive places, recreational places, beaches, parks and places where large number of people are expected to visit, said Javed Alam.

City Police Chief also ordered to implement strict measures against street crime incidents in the city.

He said in the cases under investigation, the arrest of the accused should be ensured as soon as possible.

The officers concerned were also directed to ensure immediate arrests of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Javed Alam Odho ordered to prepare a comprehensive strategy against other incidents like vehicle theft, extortion and kidnapping. Negligence in duties such as the protection of public life and property will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Kidnapping Police Station CIA Visit Vehicle Traffic Market All

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking ..

Minister of State for Defense attends high-ranking officials&#039; military cour ..

23 minutes ago
 General Directorate of passports announces 1,423,8 ..

General Directorate of passports announces 1,423,804 outbound pilgrims arrived i ..

9 minutes ago
 TGA introduces autonomous vehicles to facilitate t ..

TGA introduces autonomous vehicles to facilitate transportation of pilgrims in H ..

9 minutes ago
 Borrell Rejects Cooperation With Russia on Climate ..

Borrell Rejects Cooperation With Russia on Climate Because of Ukraine Conflict

10 minutes ago
 WSSCM finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

WSSCM finalizes cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha

10 minutes ago
 Four badly injured as Paris blast destroys two bui ..

Four badly injured as Paris blast destroys two buildings

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.